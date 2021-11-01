LMR Partners LLP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 113.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 100.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

