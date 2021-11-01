LMR Partners LLP Has $1.22 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

