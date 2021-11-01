LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 6,772 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPG stock opened at $146.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.