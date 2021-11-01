Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Cap of $12.32 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $2,276.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,336.84 or 0.99483950 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 743,560,294 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

