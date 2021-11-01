Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $339.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Linde traded as high as $322.99 and last traded at $322.99, with a volume of 22 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $319.20.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.68 and a 200-day moving average of $300.05.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

