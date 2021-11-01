Lincoln National (LNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Lincoln National to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.