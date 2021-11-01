Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.77. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

