Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
LMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Shares of LMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.77. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
