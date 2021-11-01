Lightning (LIGHT) Market Cap Reaches $51.80 Million

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Lightning has a total market cap of $51.80 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00221138 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00096187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

