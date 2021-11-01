Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $17.34 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

