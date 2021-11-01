Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

LTH stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

