LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $134.59 on Monday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen cut LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

