LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock Position Increased by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. LendingClub makes up approximately 1.9% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 2.61% of LendingClub worth $46,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,414,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LendingClub by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 966,520 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,730,000 after buying an additional 895,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

