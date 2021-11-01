LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29 to $0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.0 million to $41.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.260-$1.310 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.80.

LMAT traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.01. 359,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,314. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

