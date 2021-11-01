Legal & General Group Plc Takes Position in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 801,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,747,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055,286 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNUS opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 1,927.46%.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

