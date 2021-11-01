Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Identiv stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $424.59 million, a P/E ratio of -479.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,464 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

