Legal & General Group Plc Makes New Investment in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.45. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTBP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

