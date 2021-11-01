Legal & General Group Plc Invests $53,000 in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $467.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

