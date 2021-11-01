Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.97. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

