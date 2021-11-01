Legal & General Group Plc Acquires New Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 944 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BXC stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $463.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.92.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.