Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,351 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.44% of Lazard worth $21,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Lazard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 24.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $49.77. 817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,888. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.