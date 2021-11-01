Lattice Token (LTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $875,454.00

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $36.22 million and $875,454.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,536.32 or 1.00172936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.91 or 0.06958979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

