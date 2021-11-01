Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $75.40 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Laredo Petroleum stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 1,900.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

