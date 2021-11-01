Lancaster Colony (LANC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LANC opened at $170.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.72. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $162.53 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

