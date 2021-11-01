Lambda (LAMB) One Day Volume Tops $3.90 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Lambda has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096363 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,437,794,140 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

