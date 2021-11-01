L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.850-$13.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.90 billion-$17.90 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.85-13.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,699. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $246.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

