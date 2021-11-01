Kusama (KSM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $178.48 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $397.90 or 0.00651910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 0% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.37 billion and $178.48 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00081207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00103013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,067.34 or 1.00051173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.09 or 0.07077919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022822 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

