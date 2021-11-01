Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the September 30th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOJAF remained flat at $$24.62 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63. Kojamo Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske cut Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

