KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.00.

Shares of KLAC opened at $372.76 on Thursday. KLA has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $388.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,879 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,021. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

