KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report sales of $714.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $689.30 million and the highest is $743.83 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $563.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.