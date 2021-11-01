Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce sales of $69.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.43 million and the highest is $71.20 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $68.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $275.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $279.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $284.98 million, with estimates ranging from $279.85 million to $290.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $21.25. 148,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 156.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

