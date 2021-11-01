Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KL stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.