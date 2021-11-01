Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $115.10 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.