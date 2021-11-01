Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

KC has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.91. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

