KeyCorp Lowers Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $175.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of AZPN opened at $156.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $150,307,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,585,000 after purchasing an additional 445,641 shares during the period.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

