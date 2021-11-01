KeyCorp Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $275.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCD. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.97.

NYSE:MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.16. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

