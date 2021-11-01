KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $44.47 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 36,292 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $61,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

