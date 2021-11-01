KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of LECO opened at $142.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $100.43 and a 52-week high of $147.08. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.