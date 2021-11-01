KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

