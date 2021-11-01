KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $245.55 on Monday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

