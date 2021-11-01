Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,894,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the September 30th total of 1,980,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,215.6 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised shares of Keppel DC REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.99 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

KPDCF stock remained flat at $$1.73 during midday trading on Monday. Keppel DC REIT has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

