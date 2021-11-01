Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €50.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.67 ($56.08).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €31.82 ($37.44) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.66.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

