Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $759,416.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,749 shares of company stock worth $2,252,202. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

ACEL opened at $12.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

