Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,408 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 61.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after buying an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,797,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,412,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,570,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESNT opened at $48.00 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

