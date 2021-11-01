Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,497 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.