Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 170,891 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,891 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,655.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.