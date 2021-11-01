Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $649,000 Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,091 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UMH Properties worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 441.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 132 shares of company stock valued at $2,991 in the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $23.94 on Monday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

