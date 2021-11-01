Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $500,000 Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $231,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after buying an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $115.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

