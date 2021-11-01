Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $466,000 Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.44. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

