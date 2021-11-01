Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 94.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,518 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

SJW Group stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

