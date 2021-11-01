Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,744 Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of California BanCorp worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the second quarter worth $226,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the second quarter worth $287,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 33.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the second quarter worth $327,000. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California BanCorp stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $146.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

